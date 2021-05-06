Elizabethtown looking into big rigs on streets

ELIZABETHTOWN — Town Manager Dane Rideout on Monday addressed a citizen question about tractor-trailers coming through town.

His comments came during the regular monthly meeting of the Town Council.

The concern was the use of King Street by the big rigs. Rideout said the town is looking into the issues the citizen brought up and are finding ways to resolve the issues.

• The town will have a public hearing on the town budget in June. Fiscal year 2021-22 begins July 1.

• Elizabethtown will be focusing on the conservation park and seeing if there is anything that needs to be improved upon.

• The week from May 9-15 is designated as National Police Week.

• The town annexed property at 911 Airport Road.

