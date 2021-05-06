Elizabethtown Cemetery work expected to last most of the year

S&C Construction works to install a retaining wall that is approximately 450 feet of sheet pile with a general depth of 50 feet.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Cemetery is seeing more progress as S&C Construction works toward installing a retaining wall.

The retaining wall is approximately 450 feet of sheet pile with a general depth of 50 feet. It is to be put in along the property line parallel to the Cape Fear River, allowing the graves to remain where they were placed.

The construction company will work to remove and replace damaged asphalt pavement sections and install a storm drain system. It will also install two levels of a perforated underdrain system. They will install a finish grade to eliminate settlement areas, create level areas and then re-sod. Lastly they will remove, store, replace and photo catalogued survey headstone, footstone and ground markers.

Pat DeVane, who served as the interim town manager prior to Dane Rideout coming on board last month, said the work on the cemetery should last around eight months, or until about the end of the calendar year. Supplies were purchased in March, and construction started in April.

Flooding from previous hurricanes has caused major damage to the cemetery, including major shifts underground of the soil. There are fissures in the ground and in the roadway where the cemetery land has shifted toward the Cape Fear River. The cracks are close to two feet deep in places.

The cemetery was damaged after Hurricane Florence dropped a record 35.93 inches of rain on the town in September 2018. Before that the previous state record of 24.06 inches was in Southport during Hurricane Floyd in 1999. The Cape Fear River rose to its second-highest level, its worst since 1945.

“We knew damage was done so we got FEMA down and we had planned to move the cemetery,” DeVane said. “FEMA didn’t want to move the cemetery but would rather fix it where it is.”

DeVane said that the cemetery is very important to the town because the history of the town is located there. He believes that the fact that the cemetery is getting fixed up rather than being moved has been well received within the community.

“Pat hit the mail on the head,” Rideout said of the plans moving forward with the cemetery. “To go in here, engineering a project, not only took care of the drainage problems underneath, which was critical, but stabilizing it with these plates was important because it meant they only have to move the headstones but they aren’t gonna exhume the bodies,” Rideout said. “That’s a very significant an emotional experience for anybody. I think they did a fantastic job.”

Rideout said that they used ground penetrating radar as well as the GPS with the locations of the bodies to make sure that the headstones are put back properly so that loved ones can know for sure that is where they are buried.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com.