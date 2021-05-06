Hope Mills suspect arrested following shooting in White Oak

WHITE OAK — A suspect from Hope Mills was arrested Tuesday by deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, a release says.

Jason Caulkins, 39, faces two charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Bail was set at $200,000.

Lawmen say Caulkins fired shots at two men in a vehicle near Cain’s Grill, then attempted to return to Cumberland County. Deputies from Cumberland helped capture him in the vicinity of N.C. 53 and Interstate 95.

The release said a domestic problem led to the shooting. An investigation is in progress. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.