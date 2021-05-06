DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is introducing a computer numerical control machining class, with instruction to begin June 1.

Randy Johnson designed the short course in CNC mill and lathe operations. It’ll provide skills for the metalworking industry such as blueprint reading, a release says.

President Dr. Amanda Lee, during last month’s meeting of the college trustees, said the class’ origin is from needs of local businesses. No high school diloma is required.

Lee told trustees, “We’ll take you where you are, we’ll get you ready for this opportunity. Students who complete this free program are guaranteed an interview with the two employers.”

Information is available by contacting Stephanie Gonzalez at 910-879-5539; or, email her at sgonzalez@bladencc.edu.