ELIZABETHTOWN — A meeting on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. is scheduled for the Bladen County Educational Foundation, a nonprofit corporation organized and existing to provide financial help for the public schools and educators of the county, a release says.

The meeting is in the public meeting room of the Board of Education building, on U.S. 701.

All are welcome to attend, the release says. It is not expected to last more than 30 minutes.