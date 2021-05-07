Coronavirus: Rate of vaccinations needs to quadruple to hit Cooper’s benchmark

ELIZABETHTOWN — Should North Carolina be reopened with fewer restrictions, a different trend will have to ensue or Gov. Roy Cooper will need to change his benchmark.

Which, he’s done before. Just not in a more lenient way.

In Friday’s update from the Department of Health and Human Services, there are 50.3 percent of the adult population partially vaccinated and 43.6 percent is fully vaccinated. The June 1 governor’s “reopening” mandate is for two-thirds of the population to at least be partially vaccinated.

On April 28, when Cooper set the standard, his office said 48.7 percent of adults were at least partially vaccinated and 39.2 percent were fully vaccinated.

That’s 1.6 percent over nine days, a rate that by May 30 would be somewhere near 55 percent. Or, put another way, the rate for the last nine days needs to quadruple over the next 24 to get more restrictions relaxed.

Eight recoveries and five cases were logged for Bladen County on Friday. There are three people hospitalized, one more than the previous day, among 52 cases considered active.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 41 deaths, 3,255 cases and 3,162 recoveries.

In the twice-a-week report from DHHS on outbreaks and clusters released Friday, there was no change for the county.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

Vaccination series are complete for 28.7 percent of the county and 34.4 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 9,398 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,542 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,605,481 people fully vaccinated and 4,178,559 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,092 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 800 in Bladenboro; 417 in Clarkton; 352 in East Arcadia; 177 in White Oak; 163 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,780 deaths, up 42 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 978,566 cases, up 1,932.

• 1,006 hospitalized, down 25.

• 12,632,520 tests, up 43,479.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 863 deaths and 64,431 cases. Cumberland has 300 deaths and 28,463 cases; Robeson has 234 deaths and 16,365 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,312 cases; Sampson has 109 deaths and 7,903 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,388 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,557 deaths and 72,202 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 138 nursing homes, 75 residential care facilities, 49 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, two in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 83 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,892) and 46.7 percent of the cases (456,117).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 949 deaths and 111,196 positive cases, Gaston County has 423 deaths and 26,427 cases, Rowan County has 301 deaths and 16,761 cases, Cabarrus County has 256 deaths and 21,737 cases, and Union County has 217 deaths and 24,233 cases — a total of 2,146 deaths and 200,354 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 722 deaths and 86,826 cases, Durham County has 219 deaths and 25,066 cases, Johnston County has 218 deaths and 21,397 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,516 cases — a total of 1,260 deaths and 141,805 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 700 deaths and 46,996 cases, Forsyth County has 375 deaths and 35,599 cases, Randolph County has 226 deaths and 14,956 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 16,407 cases — a total of 1,486 deaths and 113,958 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.6 million confirmed cases and 580,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 21.4 million.

There have been more than 156.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.