ELIZABETHTOWN — Water issues in ground lines between Elizabethtown and White Lake, to the south of Bladen Lakes State Forest, remained unresolved late Friday afternoon, County Manager Greg Martin said in an email.

Friday morning’s storm caused a water outage in the area of Willard Tatum Road off U.S. 701, and in residences of the area on or off N.C. 242 and N.C. 53. Locating the issue has been problematic, Martin wrote.

The next step was to begin closing portions of the system to isolate the problem area. Once found, the repair work will commence, Martin wrote.

Affected customers should have received two Code Red messages.

Martin said the situation is unusual, and was caused by saturation levels from this morning and more rain in the afternoon.