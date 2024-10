CLARKTON — One person is dead and lawmen are trying to figure out what happened in a shooting here Friday night.

The person killed was not immediately identified in a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. There was no information about a suspect or arrest, but the release did say, “The homicide appears to be drug-related in nature.”

An investigation started immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.