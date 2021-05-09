ELIZABETHTOWN — The Moderna vaccine is being phased out in Bladen County by Cape Fear Valley Health, and the Pfizer vaccine that can allow youth age 16 and up to be inoculated is in.

The health system is making a number of changes that take effect Monday. All are in the goal of getting more people immunized against the coronavirus.

The notable here:

• Walk ins: All Cape Fear Valley locations, including outside of this county, accept walk-in patients until clinic capacity is reached. Appointments are also available on the internet with one exception — Bladen Express Care only takes appointments by phone at 910-862-2122.

• Pfizer: The health system’s switch to Pfizer vaccines, which is a two-dose series three weeks apart, does not impact those who have received a first shot of Moderna vaccine and still need the second. Moderna second shots, received four weeks after the first, will still be available. Those ages 16, 17 or 18 must have a parent or guardian present to get vaccinated.

• Moderna: Second shots can still be received where the first shot was obtained.

To schedule an appointment at a Cape Fear Valley location, go to capefearvalley.com/covid19.

The following are hours of operation and addresses for each Cape Fear Valley clinic which has first doses of Pfizer vaccine available:

• Health Pavilion North ExpressCare in North Fayetteville, 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville; Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Bladen Express Care in Elizabethtown, 107 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; appointments can only be made by calling 910-862-2122.

• Hoke Pharmacy in Raeford, 300 Medical Pavilion Drive, Suite 100, off U.S. 401 in Raeford; Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Center Pharmacy, 101 Robeson St. in Fayetteville; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.