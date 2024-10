BLADENBORO — About nine miles of N.C. 242 from Bladenboro toward Elizabethtown will get paved, started Monday.

The route is from where N.C. 130/N.C. 410 in Bladenboro goes out to Baldwin Branch Church Road, not far from U.S. 701.

The road will get new lane markings, and what the state Department of Transportation calls “high-visibility, thermoplastic paint.”

Drivers should expect delays over the next 90 days, a release says.