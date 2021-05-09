Dublin surveys residents, looks into growing town

DUBLIN —Dublin commissioners are looking into ways to help their town grow.

The town recently held a survey for the community to figure out how the residents felt about their town. Some residents said they felt Dublin was a nice place to live and that it was convenient for them to live in the community. Others live in Dublin because of family members, housing prices, friendly neighbors and because it was where they were raised.

Some residents would like the town of Dublin to have a laundromat, grocery store, a Walmart, restaurants and fast food places.

“It’s hard to have growth when you don’t own property,” Mayor Darryl Dowless said.

The mayor said that the growth will have to come from upgrading what is already in place.

• The Fire Department is hoping the town will implement a 3.3 cents tax increase to pay the salaries of a couple of part-time employees. Commissioners granted the Fire Department permission to go to county commissioners with the potential tax increase for approval.

• Dublin will have two meetings in June. They will have the normal meeting on the first Thursday of the month and the second meeting on the second Thursday of the month.

