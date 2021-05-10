Testing finds more wells around Chemours, up to 16 miles away, with chemicals

Potentially toxic chemicals have been found in water from wells at least 16 miles from the Chemours plant in Bladen County, with more than 4,660 having at least one of the compounds, state records show.

GenX, however, is not among them.

The result from tests done on wells through mid-April have put the contamination in the Stedman area and near Sampson County, according to maps posted on the state Department of Environmental Quality website.

More than 260 homes with wells in Bladen, Cumberland and Robeson counties were found to have more than the provisional health level of 140 parts per trillion of GenX in their well water.

The wells at another 4,642 homes in those counties were found to have at least one compound from a group of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that are used in products like cookware and food packaging. Researchers say these chemicals can cause adverse health issues.

GenX, which is made at the Chemours facility, is a PFAS compound. The chemical and other PFAS compounds also are the byproducts of processes done at the plant.

The chemicals that were found 16 miles from the plant do not include GenX.

The Chemours plant, which is known as the Fayetteville Works facility, is just off N.C. 87 near the Cape Fear River and the Cumberland County line.

Animal tests have linked GenX to several forms of cancer, but it isn’t known if the effect is the same in humans. Chemours officials have said that the amount of GenX found in wells around the company’s facility are not harmful.

Chemours hired a contractor to test for GenX and other PFAS compounds under the conditions of a consent order signed by the company, the state Department of Environmental Quality and Cape Fear River Watch, an environmental group.

The consent order calls for Chemours to test private wells for 12 PFAS compounds, including GenX. Each time GenX or other compounds are found at certain levels, the company has to test wells that are a fourth of a mile farther from the plant.

Lisa Randall, a Chemours spokeswoman, said in a written statement responding to questions about the tests that the company and its contract partner, Parsons, are sampling about 250 wells a month. So far, they have sampled about 6,000 wells, she said.

“Residents within sampling areas should call Chemours at 910-678-1101 to request well sampling, and they should leave a voicemail message with their contact information and address,” she said. “We have many residences that have not responded to our letters offering to sample their wells, so we highly encourage residents with wells to call us to schedule sampling.”

The new findings are an increase from an October report when PFAS were found in wells about 12 miles from the plant, according to state records.

A residential sampling summary map shows the results of recent tests documented by Chemours. The map shows that most of the chemicals have been found north and northeast of the plant, with a number of positive tests also coming from wells southeast of the facility.

“If you look at the map, it is still being found and we will continue to follow it until the extent of the contamination has been determined,” said Laura Leonard, a spokeswoman for the department of Environmental Quality. “This is a very complex site and situation.”

Randall said only one test has been done in Sampson County, and it did not find any PFAS. A small number of tests near the county line have found a few with one or two compounds, she said.

Residences where the chemicals have been found are eligible for filters to remove the toxins from their wells. There are three thresholds for filtration system eligibility, according to state officials

Residents with wells that are at or above 140 parts per trillion of GenX chemicals can receive a granular activated carbon (GAC) system, municipal water or reverse osmosis units for each sink in the house. For wells that test at or above 70 parts per trillion of combined levels of PFAS or 10 parts per trillion of a single PFAS, residents can get three under the sink reverse osmosis systems in their homes, according to state officials.

Residents who are offered filtration systems can receive bottled water delivered to their homes or can receive a voucher to buy their own water at grocery stores or online, according to DEQ. The installation can take up to several months to complete.

Leonard said DEQ is “actively” encouraging residents in Bladen, Cumberland and Robeson counties to have their water sampled.

“People need to get their wells sampled. It lets people know what’s in their water and if they qualify for something,” she said.

In March, DEQ assessed $199,379 in penalties against Chemours.