Coronavirus: Bladen records first fatality in two months

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County on Monday logged its first death connected to the coronavirus in two months.

The daily report from the Health Department included the addition of nine recoveries, five cases and a decrease to 47 in the number of cases considered active. Hospitalizations also went down, by one to two. The death is the first since March 6.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 42 deaths, 3,260 cases and 3,171 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 29 percent of the county and 35.1 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 9,483 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,580 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,684,145 people fully vaccinated and 4,207,713 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,095 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 801 in Bladenboro; 417 in Clarkton; 353 in East Arcadia; 177 in White Oak; 163 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,790 deaths, up 10 from Friday’s noon report.

• 984,251 cases, up 5,685.

• 951 hospitalized, down 55.

• 12,718,677 tests, up 86,157.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 23 of 42 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 864 deaths and 64,696 cases. Cumberland has 300 deaths and 28,646 cases; Robeson has 234 deaths and 16,414 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,320 cases; Sampson has 110 deaths and 7,912 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,404 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,554 deaths and 72,295 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 126 nursing homes, 74 residential care facilities, 48 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, eight in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Cumberland has two clusters and Pender has one.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 83 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,895) and 46.5 percent of the cases (457,899).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 950 deaths and 111,634 positive cases, Gaston County has 423 deaths and 26,491 cases, Rowan County has 302 deaths and 16,835 cases, Cabarrus County has 256 deaths and 21,839 cases, and Union County has 217 deaths and 24,333 cases — a total of 2,148 deaths and 201,132 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 720 deaths and 87,219 cases, Durham County has 220 deaths and 25,164 cases, Johnston County has 220 deaths and 21,487 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,534 cases — a total of 1,261 deaths and 142,404 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 700 deaths and 47,176 cases, Forsyth County has 375 deaths and 35,700 cases, Randolph County has 227 deaths and 14,993 cases, and Davidson County has 184 deaths and 16,494 cases — a total of 1,486 deaths and 114,363 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.7 million confirmed cases and 581,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 22.2 million.

There have been more than 158.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.2 million deaths.

