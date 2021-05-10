Baseball in the minors is back, providing an opportunity for day trips to see future major leaguers

FAYETTEVILLE — Red, white and blue buntings are up.

Grass is handsomely manicured. Cement among the grandstands has been pressure washed. Concessions areas have been cleaned and recleaned.

Two years since their last Opening Day, the minor league ballparks that provide a short-distance trip for memories to fill a lifetime are back open. All were shuttered a year ago by the coronavirus.

Last week, the new-look Minor League Baseball season began. Not far from Bladen County are teams in Fayetteville, Kinston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. All played road games last week, and all are home this week through the weekend.

What’s new?

The biggest change in the minors this year is Major League Baseball taking it over, and reducing teams. That along with a number of rules changes.

First, here’s what the reduction in teams means.

There is no more Carolina League, where teams from Fayetteville, Kinston and Myrtle Beach have been playing. The new structure identifies the levels, such as Low-A where all of these teams play, and then a regional designation if needed.

The basic is there is Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A among the 120 teams.

The Low-A East has three divisions, and Fayetteville and Kinston are connected in the Central Division with teams in Zebulon and Kannapolis. The North Division has Virginia and Maryland teams, and the South has Georgia and South Carolina teams.

Teams previously in the Carolina League are now elsewhere, such as Winston-Salem and Wilmington, Delaware going to the High-A East.

As for rules changes, they are numerous and resemble some seen in the Majors last year and this year. For example, extra innings begin with a runner on second base. Also, pitchers only get two pickoff attempts per plate appearance. If they try a third and don’t get the out, it’s a balk.

Low-A East doesn’t have these, but there is an automatic ball-strike system at Low-A Southeast, there’s a Double-A rule that all infielders must have both feet in the infield at the start of every play, and the bases at Triple-A are expanded from 15-by-15 to 18-by-18.

Regarding COVID-19, stadiums adhere to state or local rules. In North Carolina, there’s limited capacity for the outdoor stadiums. South Carolina is less restrictive, with the stadium in Myrtle Beach taking in 50 percent of capacity — about 3,300 can attend in May, and reassessment takes place before June.

Why go?

Baseball in the minors has a long history along Tobacco Road, with teams in mill and tobacco towns from the mountains to the coast. The minors was less organized more than 50 or 75 years ago, and a game could be found just about anywhere.

The fascination for who or what might be seen remains strong.

Folks in Greensboro tell tales of Mariano Rivera, the only Hall of Famer in Cooperstown to be unanimously chosen. The Triad was his first full-season stop, and an injury the next year in Florida had the Yankees doubtful he’d ever make it to Gotham. Of course, back then, he was just another wanna-be. Now, he’s the greatest closer ever.

Then there’s another famous alum, Derek Jeter. Check his minors stats and find the 56 errors he made in Greensboro one summer. Forever in the Bronx, he is “The Captain.”

C.C. Sabathia came through Kinston. So, too, did Albert Belle, Jesse Barfield, Dock Ellis, Cecil Fielder, Mike Glavine and Manny Ramirez. Even a famous son, Pete Rose Jr., who didn’t quite come close to his father’s 4,256 hits.

Myrtle Beach alumni include Freddie Freeman, Rafael Furcal, Craig Kimbrel, Jason Heyward and Adam Wainwright among others.

Now, couple who these clubs have, and then multiply by the teams coming in to play them. The Carolina League’s long history includes future Cooperstown Hall of Famers Carl Yastremzski (Raleigh Capitals, 1959), Rod Carew (Wilson Tobs, 1966), Johnny Bench (Peninsula Grays, 1966), Joe Morgan (Durham Bulls, 1963), Tony Perez (Rocky Mount Leafs, 1962), Wade Boggs (Winston-Salem Red Sox, 1977) and Willie McCovey (Danville Leafs, 1956). Plus a famous Orioles manager, the late Earl Weaver. He played for the Winston-Salem Cards in 1950.

Who will make it to The Show is unknown, but the fun of seeing players, later watching Major League games and then remembering, “Hey, didn’t we see them play at …?” never gets old. We never know who it will be.

Entertainment

Of course, the Minor League game is work for the ballplayers. But for the franchises, it’s an entertainment industry.

Thus, there’s a multitude of fun and frivolity going on each time teams play. Between innings sponsored contests — kids racing the mascot from first base to home, the dizzy bat contest, the scoreboard shell game, etc. — fill the gaps between action on the diamond.

Plus, closer seating is far less expensive than we’ll find at the big MLB parks.

As for food and beverages, there’s always lots of good choices at minor league parks. And, the prices may be inflated but certainly are nothing like you’ll find in Atlanta, Baltimore or Washington.

Want some gear? It’s available, from traditional hats and shirts to several other “must haves.”

Prepare

When carrying the kids, snag a program and write down the lineups — even if not scoring the entire game. It’ll be handy later to see if indeed, yes, that player was seen in person when they were a nobody. Most teams post “today’s lineups” on a board near the front gate or main concession area.

It’s also a good way for the kids to be able to get an autograph. Pro tip: Have a pen or Sharpie, ask politely, and remember to say thank-you. Carry your baseball if that’s what you want signed; it’ll be cheaper than buying one in the team store at the stadium. Smiles pay dividends. And remember, these guys are at work.

Be sure the cellphone is charged. When the mascot comes around, there could be a selfie opportunity. Or maybe getting that autograph.

Have cash and credit card. Concession stand lines often enable quicker service using one or the other.

And check for parking options. In Kinston, it’s easy — they still have the big lot outside of historic Grainger Stadium. There’s free parking on property in Myrtle Beach, too.

In Fayetteville, the ballpark is downtown. It’s a search for any limited free spaces. Paid parking is going to run about $5 or $10. Thus, the extra gas for Kinston or Myrtle might be awash.

