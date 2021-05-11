Coronavirus: Differing benchmarks aside, state remains long way from target

ELIZABETHTOWN — In an April 28 release, Gov. Roy Cooper said the mask mandate would be lifted when two-thirds of North Carolinians are at least partially vaccinated.

This week, his health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says two-thirds fully vaccinated.

The state is a far stretch from both just more than two weeks away. On the front page of the Department of Health and Human Services website, it says 44.8 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 50.7 percent is partially vaccinated.

Their different benchmarks aside, Bladen County like many continued to show good progress against spread of COVID-19. A day after reporting its first fatality in more than two months, Bladen on Tuesday logged just one case against four recoveries, pushing the active case total down to 44. There are two people hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, the county has had 42 deaths, 3,261 cases and 3,175 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 29 percent of the total population of the county and 35.3 percent of the total population of the state, DHHS says. There are 9,496 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,591 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,706,521 people fully vaccinated and 4,215,552 partially vaccinated.

In the twice-a-week report from DHHS on outbreaks and clusters released Tuesday, there was no change for the county.

• Outbreaks: Elizabethtown Health and Rehab, one resident death, five resident cases, 16 staff cases.

• Clusters: none.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed last fall, dropped off the list, then came back on Dec. 4.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,095 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 801 in Bladenboro; 417 in Clarkton; 353 in East Arcadia; 178 in White Oak; 163 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five each Clarkton and East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,790 deaths, up 11 from Monday’s noon report.

• 984,950 cases, up 699.

• 968 hospitalized, up 17.

• 12,718,677 tests, up 13,548.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 23 of 42 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 866 deaths and 64,748 cases. Cumberland has 302 deaths and 28,680 cases; Robeson has 234 deaths and 16,422 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,320 cases; Sampson has 110 deaths and 7,919 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,407 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,555 deaths and 72,301 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 126 nursing homes, 78 residential care facilities, 48 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, eight in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Cumberland has two clusters and Pender has one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 84 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,900) and 46.5 percent of the cases (458,219).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 951 deaths and 111,720 positive cases, Gaston County has 426 deaths and 26,501 cases, Rowan County has 301 deaths and 16,834 cases, Cabarrus County has 256 deaths and 21,853 cases, and Union County has 217 deaths and 24,347 cases — a total of 2,151 deaths and 201,255 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 720 deaths and 87,280 cases, Durham County has 220 deaths and 25,185 cases, Johnston County has 220 deaths and 21,512 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,539 cases — a total of 1,261 deaths and 142,516 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 701 deaths and 47,192 cases, Forsyth County has 375 deaths and 35,738 cases, Randolph County has 227 deaths and 14,999 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 16,519 cases — a total of 1,488 deaths and 114,448 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.7 million confirmed cases and 582,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 22.9 million.

There have been more than 159.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.3 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.