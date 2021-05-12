BLADENBORO — A new beauty shop blossomed in the last year during the pandemic and is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 23 at 4 p.m.

Chandler’s Back Street Beauty Shop opened a year an a half ago, according to co-owner Sara Lennon. Town commissioner were updated on the event during their regular monthly meeting Monday.

The shop is mostly run by Chandler Lennon, a 23-year-old barber, and his mother Sara. Camryn Skipper, Briana Cliff and Elizabeth Britt are fresh out of beauty school and are new faces in the shop ready to start their careers.

• All municipalities across the state have to update their zoning code that includes modifications in accordance with state General Statute 160D requirements. David Richardson, of the Lumber River Council of Governments, gave Bladenboro a quote — $1,500 — for updating the zoning code. The update process must begin by July 1.

• The town received a completed proposed budget and will have seven days to review the budget before the scheduled work session meeting on Monday.

• During a public hearing, issues regarding overgrowth on the sides of the road along Monroe Street were discussed. The overgrowth even covers a speed limit sign.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@www.bladenjournal.com.