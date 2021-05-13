Pipeline resumes operation, should bring end to panic buying of gas

SHUTDOWN • What happened: A major hack didn’t shut down the Colonial Pipeline, but it did cause its operators to halt operations to contain damage from the hack. Cyberattacks like this means computer systems are locked up by outside forces, and there is a demand for ransom to release them. • Bladen County: Impact here was like many places; drivers awaited gas stations to open, waited in lines to top off tanks, and the stations in turn jacked prices against the demand. • Next: It’ll take a few days for the supply issues to be more normal, rather than happening immediately with Wednesday’s restart.

CLEMMONS — The nation’s largest fuel pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers.

The disruption of Colonial Pipeline caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations.

Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.”

But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said.

In the meantime, drivers have been finding gas stations with little or no gas in some Southeast states.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them. The hackers didn’t take control of the pipeline operations, but Colonial shut the pipeline down to contain the damage.

The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure. On his first day in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden issued an executive order shuttering the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on it. Other parts of the country have more sources to tap. For example, a substantial amount of fuel is delivered to states in the Northeast by massive tankers.

In North Carolina, 65 percent of gas stations were out of fuel, according to Gasbuddy.com, a technology firm that tracks real-time fuel prices across the country. Just outside Raleigh, two people were charged with assault after fighting and spitting in each other’s faces while arguing over their spots in line Tuesday at a Marathon gas station, authorities said.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper urged people Wednesday to only buy gas if their tank is low, and to report any instances of price gouging.

“This news is another reason people do not need to panic buy gas right now unless they really need it,” he tweeted after Colonial announced it was restarting the pipeline.

Georgians were also getting squeezed, with 43 percent of stations there out of gas, according to Gasbuddy.com. In Virginia, 44 percent of stations were out, and in South Carolina, 16 percent had no fuel.

The disruption is taking place at the time of year when Americans begin to become more mobile, especially as the nation emerges from the pandemic.

Four to five cars were lined up at each pump at a Circle K in Clemmons. Several people said they had driven to multiple gas stations to find one that had gas. Across the street, gas stations were out of fuel.

Mair Martinez, who works in landscaping, was filling up his lawn equipment and truck after checking several other gas stations without luck.

“That’s why we’ve come in today, to fill up everything,” he said.

Johnathan King, who works for an area towing company, was filling up his tow truck. He said he typically does 10 to 12 service calls a day, driving between several area cities.

“It’s going to be very hard for us. Hopefully we’ll be able to get through it,” he said.

Multiple U.S. agencies coordinated to relax rules and enable fuel to be shipped faster using trucks, trains or ships, but those changes had little impact Wednesday.

The White House said the Department of Transportation is now allowing states served by the pipeline to use interstate highways to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels. But there’s a national trucker shortage, so the industry isn’t able to put many more trucks on the road.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline ticked above $3 on Wednesday for the first time since 2016, according to the AAA. Prices begin to rise around this time every year and the auto club said Wednesday that the average price hit $3.008 nationally.