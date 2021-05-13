Coronavirus: Bladen County trending downward, best in three weeks by one metric

ELIZABETHTOWN — Active coronavirus cases in Bladen County are making another run downward.

For the first time since April 21, the total is at 42. It peaked at 59 since then, on April 29, but has gradually descended. The Health Department here said Wednesday it logged another seven cases and nine recoveries in the latest 24-hour window. Two people remain hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 42 deaths, 3,268 cases and 3,184 recoveries. The case count in May is 38.

Vaccination series are complete for 29.1 percent of the total population of the county and 35.6 percent of the total population of the state, DHHS says. There are 9,517 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,696 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,735,718 people fully vaccinated and 4,224,651 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,095 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 806 in Bladenboro; 419 in Clarkton; 355 in East Arcadia; 178 in White Oak; 163 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five each Clarkton and East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,830 deaths, up 40 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 986,443 cases, up 1,493.

• 933 hospitalized, up 35.

• 12,754,978 tests, up 36,301.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 23 of 42 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 867 deaths and 64,933 cases. Cumberland has 303 deaths and 28,815 cases; Robeson has 234 deaths and 16,443 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,326 cases; Sampson has 110 deaths and 7,929 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,420 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,557 deaths and 72,320 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 117 nursing homes, 73 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, eight in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Cumberland and Pender each have one cluster.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 84 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,908) and 46.5 percent of the cases (458,851).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 951 deaths and 111,871 positive cases, Gaston County has 426 deaths and 26,527 cases, Rowan County has 302 deaths and 16,843 cases, Cabarrus County has 257 deaths and 21,879 cases, and Union County has 219 deaths and 24,377 cases — a total of 2,155 deaths and 201,497 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 721 deaths and 87,400 cases, Durham County has 220 deaths and 25,223 cases, Johnston County has 221 deaths and 21,558 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,534 cases — a total of 1,263 deaths and 142,715 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 701 deaths and 47,293 cases, Forsyth County has 375 deaths and 35,783 cases, Randolph County has 227 deaths and 15,018 cases, and Davidson County has 187 deaths and 16,545 cases — a total of 1,490 deaths and 114,639 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.8 million confirmed cases and 583,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 23.3 million.

There have been more than 160 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.3 million deaths.

