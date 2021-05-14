BLADENBORO — At the corner of Railroad and Main streets, aged buildings prone to flooding from the Bryant Swamp Canal have crumbled to the ground.

In their place will come new structures, part of a project estimated between $1.5 million and $1.7 million that planners hope will help revitalize downtown.

Jennifer Taylor, a resident here, said the town is split down the middle in their feelings. She feels the town is moving forward and growing. She understands the town may be tearing down history.

“It’s sad to see them go but also on the other hand I know we need to try to build Bladenboro up,” Taylor said. “The buildings have been part of our community for a long time so it’s sad but we’re never going to get anything if we don’t do something. We need something here in town.”

Taylor said that two of the main businesses that are no longer around are Edward’s Pharmacy and Brian’s Supermarket.

“That’s Bladenboro,” Taylor said of the buildings being demolished. “I’m not even originally from Bladenboro. I just moved here when I got married 30 years ago but even I see them buildings as Bladenboro. It’s going to be nice to see what’s going to be there though.”

The two new structures will come with ample parking. In the plans, there was some unused space and the ability to add in a dog park as an extra.

Taylor has heard about that, as have many others. Traffic headed to the beach often winds through Bladenboro; the thought is that amenity might create an extra opportunity to stop.

Another Bladenboro resident, Joe Lennon, is glad to see the buildings torn down and removed from the town. He hates that history is being torn down but he understands that the buildings were beyond repair after the last two major floods.

“Anything that will bring some business back to Bladenboro is welcome as long as it’s a decent business,” Lennon said. “if the other buildings had been maintained, I would have loved to see them stay but they weren’t. It’s time to move on. Hopefully we’ll see some new blood in town.”

Teresa Horton, the owner at Lollie’s on Main, hopes the revitalization project is everything the town hopes that it will be.

“I hate to see history go because that’s the history of Bladenboro,” Horton said. “I would have loved to see them renovated but I guess people don’t want to do so. I hope the revitalization is positive and helps keep our town alive and thriving.”

Horton agrees with Taylor’s assessment, that everybody in town has mixed feelings about the new revitalization project.

“If you keep doing the same thing you’ve always done, you get the same results,” Horton said. “If we try something different, I hope it’s a positive outcome and that it really boosts our town.”

Horton said that the new businesses coming to Bladenboro will help revenue in the town. She added that the town needs to support the businesses already there.

Debbie Edwards, another resident, hopes that the new buildings will really help the town. She also feels that it was a shame the buildings couldn’t simply be fixed.

Horton hopes that the town addresses the drainage problems the town has because her building was affected.

Mayor Rufus Duckworth said the town, county and the state are all working together to take care of the drainage problems. Duckworth said that some of the new buildings will be a restaurant, a bakery, barbershop and beauty shop, an eye doctor and room for two to three more offices.

“I’m glad to see we’re getting some businesses back in Bladenboro,” the mayor said. “In two years we’ve had two 500-year floods. Some of the business seen damage and some of them didn’t survive. I hope it’s 500 years before we get another flood.”

The mayor feels that the revitalization will be a big boost for the town and he feels excited about the new businesses regardless of the fact that some history is being torn down. He believes the first building will be completed by January or February of next year.

“I’d like to thank the county commissioners for what they’ve done,” Duckworth said. “I’d also like to thank the town board.”

