FINALLY! North Carolina reopens

RALEIGH — Backed by new guidance from the CDC, and bowing to what most already do, Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen on Friday relaxed coronavirus mandates to include not wearing face coverings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made its announcement on Thursday. The state of North Carolina’s changes were effective immediately at the governor’s afternoon news briefing.

Previously, the Democrat from Nash County had said he hoped to lift a number of restrictions by June 1 if two-thirds of North Carolinians were at least partially vaccinated. The state was significantly short of that goal and made little progress toward it between his April 28 announcement and Friday. In between, confusion was sparked when Cohen this week said the benchmark was two-thirds fully vaccinated.

The Bladen Journal contacted her office to inquire; a spokeswoman never confirmed or denied either a mistake or a new standard from the cabinet-level secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, offering instead multiple instances of Cohen and Cooper each saying two-thirds partial.

The change by Cooper matches his controversial pattern through more than a year of the worldwide pandemic.

In April of 2020 at the outset, he shut down commerce in the state and sent about 1 million people into unemployment with his administration unprepared to handle the fallout of people calling and visiting offices of the Division of Employment Security.

He then, still in April, announced a three-phase return to opening the state but immediately went off the plan. Before all of the first phase was fully accomplished, deep into the summer, he made changes and skipped to calling it phase 2.5. After winning reelection in November, campaigning little and letting the face covering mandate serve as the primary political talking point, he encouraged people to not visit family at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The worst surge of the virus in Bladen County and in the state happened at the holidays and into January.

For over a year, many have worried about the mental health of all ages. Thousands have died alone, or fought coronavirus in isolation. Government handouts have caused pains for employers unable to hire even when raising wages and offering cash incentives at the outset. Most Americans have received three stimulus checks from the federal government during the pandemic, two under the watch of President Trump and the last overseen by Joe Biden — his completing what Trump had wanted to do in December but was not fully allowed by Congress.

Most North Carolinians with young children also got a check from the state.

The CDC guidance says people vaccinated can resume activities without wearing face coverings or physically distancing in most settings, based on evidence fully vaccinated people are less likely to transmit COVID-19 to others.

In North Carolina, Cooper’s new executive order says:

• Face coverings are required in schools; child care facilities; children’s day or overnight camps; certain health care settings like long-term care centers; public or private transportation regulated by the state, and state airports, bus and train stations or stops; prisons; and establishments providing shelter to people experiencing homelessness. For businesses and local governments, face coverings and social distancing are at each entity’s discretion.

• Social distancing is no longer required. An example is restaurants can space tables as they choose.

• Sports, to include all amateur, collegiate and professional sports, can have full capacities whether indoors or outdoors. There are no requirements for participants to use face coverings at any level.

• Concerts can be full capacity, indoors and outdoors, whether in small capacity environments or large.

• Open at full capacity, indoors and outdoors, are bars, lounges and night spots. There are no social distance or face covering requirements. There are no seating requirements.

• State of emergency remains in place, allowing North Carolina to receiving federal funding and to continue meeting challenges of COVID-19.

Joining North Carolina in announcing plans to align with CDC guidance either immediately or in the coming weeks were Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Ohio, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Kentucky, Washington, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Kansas, Colorado and Rhode Island. Some cities, including New Orleans and Anchorage, did the same.

