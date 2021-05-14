Coronavirus: Bladenboro Primary on cluster list, DHHS says

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladenboro Primary School is on the state’s cluster list for coronavirus cases.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the placement through its daily reporting on Friday. DHHS lists the school with five cases involving children; there are no staff cases, and there are no deaths on the statistical listing.

DHHS listed the school in its aggregate totals on Thursday. The Bladen County Schools district did not post a notice about it until Friday; that notice said individuals affected by close contact were notified earlier in the week.

The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

DHHS posts the detailed listing of outbreaks and clusters twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and updates total numbers by county each weekday. Since Dec. 4, Elizabethtown Health and Rehab has been on the outbreak report with one resident death, five resident cases, and 16 staff cases.

The county counts 41 cases as active, and has two people hospitalized. There were four cases and three recoveries added on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 42 deaths, 3,275 cases and 3,192 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 29.5 percent of the total population of the county and 36.2 percent of the total population of the state, DHHS says. There are 9,650 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,755 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,799,223 people fully vaccinated and 4,255,150 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,096 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 810 in Bladenboro; 422 in Clarkton; 357 in East Arcadia; 178 in White Oak; 164 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five each Clarkton and East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,862 deaths, up nine from Thursday’s noon report.

• 989,338 cases, up 1,501.

• 926 hospitalized, up one.

• 12,846,681 tests, up 52,501.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 23 of 42 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 875 deaths and 65,133 cases. Cumberland has 304 deaths and 28,931 cases; Robeson has 240 deaths and 16,471 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,344 cases; Sampson has 111 deaths and 7,944 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,443 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,567 deaths and 72,447 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 125 nursing homes, 75 residential care facilities, 48 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, six in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Cumberland and Pender each have one cluster.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 84 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (4,918) and 46.5 percent of the cases (460,160).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 952 deaths and 112,120 positive cases, Gaston County has 426 deaths and 26,582 cases, Rowan County has 305 deaths and 16,868 cases, Cabarrus County has 257 deaths and 21,931 cases, and Union County has 219 deaths and 24,439 cases — a total of 2,159 deaths and 201,940 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 723 deaths and 87,676 cases, Durham County has 222 deaths and 25,277 cases, Johnston County has 221 deaths and 21,622 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,542 cases — a total of 1,267 deaths and 143,117 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 700 deaths and 47,588 cases, Forsyth County has 378 deaths and 35,861 cases, Randolph County has 227 deaths and 15,049 cases, and Davidson County has 187 deaths and 16,605 cases — a total of 1,492 deaths and 115,103 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.8 million confirmed cases and 585,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 24 million.

There have been more than 161.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.3 million deaths.

