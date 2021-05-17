By being an organ donor, you can improve and even save someone’s life.

That is exactly what Helen Clark did.

She decided to donate her kidney when Jimmy Batten, a man in her church, was in great need. He had been on dialysis for seven years after developing a disease.

Batten’s kidneys shut down in November of 1993. Blood was drawn and sent to Duke University Medical Center and Clark was a match for him. It took three months for all of the tests that had to be run on Clark to make sure she could donate without harming herself.

On March 7, 2001, the day of the big transplant finally arrived! Although her stay in the hospital only lasted two days, her recovery took several weeks.

She had no lasting problems from her donation 20 years ago, and she only thinks about it if someone mentions it. All the medical expenses were paid by the recipient’s insurance.

Clark says, “If you have two organs and can live well without one, why not donate the other one?”

One person can save up to eight lives and change the lives of up to 50 people. To register to be an organ donor, go to DonateLifeNC.com.

Emily Young is a sophomore and member of the yearbook staff at West Bladen High School.