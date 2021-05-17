ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has put together a training session series for potential foster parents interested in becoming licensed.

This is for foster and adoptive parents.

The orientation is June 15, and the classes begin June 29. The classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. The orientation and the classes will be held at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center, 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

More information is available by calling LeAnne Graham or Sheila Manuel at 910-862-6800, or by emailing mlgraham@bladenco.org.