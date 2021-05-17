WHITE LAKE — The first phase of the $2.2 million sanitary sewer improvement project here is moving from Bladen Street onto Wilson Street.

Some of the streets in this area will require road closures, commissioners were told in a report presented to them at last week’s regular monthly meeting. Residents will be notified ahead of time.

Replacement of the sewer main is expected to be done by early June. Weather will play a factor.

Rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer mains, using a trenchless method, was finished in January. The only remaining actions in this part of the project is replacement and rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer laterals.

• Phase two: The $2.9 million project’s bid package is expected to be approved this month or next. Permits have been approvied, including from N.C. Department of Transportation, N.C. Department of Water Quality, and Public Water Supply.

The estimated date for beginning construction is August or September.

• Audit: The final copy wasn’t yet available, but was expected before the end of the month. Bryon Scott, of the firm Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Co., gave a presentation, saying it was unmodified, the highest recommendation available.

• Lake health: In her report, Dr. Diane Lauritsen of LimnoSciences wrote about a low rainfall amount in April and about the lake ecosystems. She noted that, “Primary producers are nutrient managers, and consumers are managing the producers.” Mayor Goldston Womble told commissioners, “We are looking into the possibility of further alum treatment. We anticipate that we’ll be able to give a substantial update in the June meeting. We’re conversing with the state.”

• Budget: The board adjourned the meeting to May 25 for work on the budget. That meeting is in person at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

