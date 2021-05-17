ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners in Bladen County meet twice today, and will be returning for the first time in a year to their room in the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse.

At 5 p.m., the board meets for the purpose of working on its fiscal year 2021-22 budget. At 6:30, the board meets in regular session.

For each, there is limited seating in the room, and there is availability remotely by calling 571-317-3122, and using access code 377-006-581.

The courthouse is at 106 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.