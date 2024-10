ELIZABETHTOWN — The plant sale put on by the Bladen County Master Gardeners will continue this week until sold out.

Proceeds go to the annual scholarship fund.

Among the plants available when the sale started were tomato, amaryllis, angel trumpet, lilies, roses, figs, dogwoods, willows, hydrangea, quince, camellias, hibiscus, viburnum and a few others. Not all may still be available.

Call the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office for more information. The number is 910-862-4591.