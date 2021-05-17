ELIZABETHTOWN — Naloxone, the nasal spray ingredient that helps reverse drug overdoses, is being provided to people and families connected to opioid addiction.

The Health Department, in a release, said upon distribution it will ask questions for records-purposes only. The questions are simplistic in nature and do not reveal identities. The department will also ask for a report back on whether the kit was used for an opioid overdose, and if so the ZIP code where it happened; whether the victim survived; and whether 911 was called.

The return information can be given through a QR code, or by emailing bladencountyhd@gmail.com.

In a release, the Health Department said it strives “to improve the lives of the citizens of Bladen County in every way possible.” It also mentioned working in conjunction with the Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force, headed by Dr. Cathy Gantz.

Naloxone is safe for adults and children if not administered unnecessarily.

The N.C. Injury and Violence Prevention report said March statistics include 932 people treated for overdoses, and 64 percent happened at a private residence. Because someone overdosing cannot help themselves, the release said, “it becomes ultimately important for families to become involved, learn about addiction, overdose, and how to obtain and administer naloxone in case of an emergency. Naloxone can save lives if used quickly.”

Resources for addiction counseling or treatment can be accessed through Gantz at the Health Department. Call 910-872-6256.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.