Bladen budget: Raises – 5 percent – for county employees, with no tax increase

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners were presented a budget proposal for fiscal year 2021-22 on Monday night that keeps the tax rate at 82 cents per $100 valuation.

The budget for the general fund is $47.6 million, an increase of 5.8 percent over the adopted budget last year, and $60.6 million total (general and non-general funds). The document subject to public review and inspection, and more discussions from commissioners, appropriates available fund balance for capital items only.

The board must finalize and implement before the new fiscal year begins July 1.

• Raises: County employees would get a 5 percent cost of living adjustment raise. Additionally, the county is tasked with meeting increased costs for employees’ health insurance and retirement system contribution.

• Said it: “We are so fortunate property taxes are coming in strong,” County Manager Greg Martin said. The projected collection rate is 96.17 percent.

• Status quo: All existing services are maintained in the budget, including for Bladen County Schools and Bladen Community College. Across many areas, departments and interests, some but not all budget requests were met.

• Said it: In his letter to commissioners accompanying the proposal, Martin wrote of the COVID-19 impact, “While there was a great deal of uncertainty regarding its effect on the economy, the proposed FY 2021 budget was developed with the optimistic approach that COVID-19 would have a relatively short-term impact during the course of this fiscal year. Therefore, rather than implementing serious cost reduction strategies, an effort was made to maintain service levels, staffing, and the existing tax rate. Fortunately, although COVID has had a tremendous impact on the national economy during the past year, it has not had a dire impact on the County’s finances.”

• $6,355,865: That’s the total coming to Bladen County in two installments from the U.S. Treasury, part of coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds. One is expected this month or next, the other a year later, said finance Director Lisa Coleman.

• Personnel: Commissioner Arthur Bullock, who along with Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins attended the meeting remotely by internet rather than in-person in the Commissioners Room of the Bladen County Courthouse, brought up a personnel issue involving two departments. Commissioner Michael Cogdell further asked about protocols for handling concerns brought to the board by county workers. Chairman Charles Ray Peterson assured that commissioners should listen to constituents, but the next step is to speak to Martin.

“That’s what we’re paying him for,” Peterson said. “He’s the chain of command. He’ll handle it.” Airing grievances of employees in a public meeting was discouraged, a point county lawyer Allen Johnson nodded his head in agreement to as the discussion moved forward.

• Back home: Seven of the nine panel members were together in the Commissioners Room on the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse. Commissioners were last in the room to do the county’s business on May 18 of last year. Following their March 9, 2020 regular meeting, commissioners jockeyed between their room and the Superior Courtroom upstairs for meetings March 20 and April 6 before going into the courtroom full-time June 1 because of capacity limits related to the coronavirus pandemic. Freshmen commissioners Rodney Hester, Dr. Danny Ellis and the Rev. Cameron McGill were on the dias for the first time, and Mark Gillespie was in familiar territory from his time serving earlier in the decade.

