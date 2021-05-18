Bladen C.C. returns to familiar environs, celebration for nurse pinning ceremony

DUBLIN — Scott Owens paid ultimate compliments to his fellow classmates Monday afternoon.

His family “means the world” to him, and he told those celebrated at Bladen Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Pinning Ceremony, “I will trust them to every one of you.”

And message that after sharing from his Marine days, he and others were chosen then not because they went through tough tests more easily than others. Rather, they were chosen for key assignments because they struggled to get through and never quit.

“This group has done that,” said the 20-year veteran of Emergency Medical Services who counts 14 as a paramedic and 10 in critical care transport.

Thirty-nine graduates enjoyed a celebration together with limited number of family in the college auditorium. There were welcomed moments together, unlike a year ago when COVID-19 was breaking out and the college had to adjust graduation and special occasions.

The ceremony changed slightly from two years ago. Not different were the smiles of satisfaction as graduates crossing the stage; winks, nods and fist bumps exchanged between students and faculty; or the pride of friends and family in an audience where just about everyone toted and used a cellphone camera to preserve this slice of history.

Class awards included:

• Blake Davis, Professional Nursing Award, voted on by the class members.

• Tristian Noiseux, Florence Nightingale Award, chosen by faculty.

• Hannah Edwards, Outstanding Student Nurse Award, earned by having the highest grade point average.

• Kayla Hunt, the inaugural Ribbon Graduate, awarded through a collaborative partnership with UNC Pembroke in a pathway to a bachelor’s in nursing.

Early remarks were provided by President Dr. Amanda Lee, and by trustees Chairman Dennis Troy. She praised the support network for each graduate.

“The world has shifted a little bit because of your choice to be a nurse,” she added, and offered them thanks.

Troy noted a conversation earlier in the day with a head nurse at Bladen County Hospital, one he happily noted was a graduate of the college.

“I am so proud to stand before you, and to congratulate you,” he said.

Michelle Norris, director of Nursing for the college, led the group in the Florence Nightingale Pledge.

After the recitation, Norris sent them forward saying, “Graduates, you are entering nursing at a time of great need. Each day of your practice will present new challenges and new opportunities to grow personally and professionally.

“As you enter this calling, write these words on your heart: ‘The real things haven’t changed. It is still best to be honest and truthful; to make the most of what we have; to be happy with simple pleasures; and have courage when things go wrong.’ I pray safety and well-being as you go forward in this profession — a profession that I hope you will cherish and advocate for all the days of your career.”

