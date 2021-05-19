ELIZABETHTOWN — Jose Manuel Tacaj Chub is facing charges related to sex with a child, a release says.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says Chub was arrested last Friday following a joint investigation involving the Department of Social Services. The charges against him are sex offense with a child, statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

He was jailed at the Bladen County Detention Center. Bail was set at $300,000.

The Bladen Journal does not identify the victims of sex crimes, or share information that could reveal identities.