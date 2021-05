BLADENBORO — Thirteen people participated Sunday in the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Bladen County.

Held at West Bladen High School’s football stadium and track, the group was led by Sheriff Jim McVicker on the first lap, Chief Deputy Mac Warner on the second, Deputy Shella Y. Stephens on the third, and Deputy Jessica Portalain on the third.

Law enforcement torch runs have been a staple of raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics since 1981.