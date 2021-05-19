Summer Reading Kickoff at library is June 3; ice cream, popcorn and free books available

ELIZABETHTOWN — Reading programs for kids are back at the Bladen County Public Library.

The Summer Reading Kickoff event is June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the main branch in Elizabethtown at 111 Cypress St.

The program is planned for outdoors, with ice cream, popcorn, reptiles and free books. Participants are asked to consider bringing a stuffed animal that can be donated for nursing home residents to adopt. The library would like these to be new, given COVID-19 safety protocols.

More information is available by calling the library at 910-862-6990.