Stuff animal donations sought by Bladen County Public Library at all locations

ELIZABETHTOWN — Stuffed animal donations are being sought by the Bladen County Public Library.

The donations will be made available for adoption by nursing home residents. Due to COVID-19 and safety protocols, the library would like these to be new.

Residents get a certificate of adoption with the stuffed animals.

Donations can be dropped off at any branch of the library system in the county. They are:

• Main branch, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown; phone number is 910-862-6990.

• Bridger Memorial, 313 Main St., Bladenboro; phone number is 910-863-4586.

• Clarkton Public Library, 10413 N. College St., Clarkton; phone number is 910-647-3661.