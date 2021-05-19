DUBLIN — Their work was transformational.

Students will feel the impact for decades.

The most immediate two past presidents of Bladen Community College were celebrated Tuesday afternoon in the dedication ceremony for the John Darrell Page Student Resources Center and the William Charles Findt Workforce Development Building. Trustees announced the naming honors in November.

Retirees from late 2019 and all of 2020 and 2021 were also recognized in the intimate gathering on the lawn outside the Page building. Dr. Amanda Lee, the third-year president who followed Findt, led the occasion and Dennis Troy, chairman of the trustees, poured praise on his friends and college leaders.

“My time was wonderful,” Findt said. “Ten years — it went by so fast.”

He has remained active in the community but anticipates a move soon to Chapel Hill, where he and his wife of 50 years, Jo-Anne, will be near family.

“Next to the church, the college is the most important part of a community,” Findt said.

He then spoke directly to faculty and staff about how well they teach, train and prepare those around them.

Page said he was “overwhelmed,” and yet the honor seems so appropriate given that more than a decade later, he’s still a regular in the building sitting to read, and often checking out books. Or, as he said with a chuckle, being chased down for overdue books.

He challenged students, faculty and the community to “use the library and the resource center to its fullest” potential. Page said he would in trouble with his wife of 55 years, Kathy, by saluting her longtime volunteer efforts in the community they still call home, but he did so nonetheless.

Page recalled the statewide referendum for voters which helped bring the resource center to fruition. The ballot measure was in every county, and passed in each.

“My heartfelt thanks to the citizens of Bladen County,” he said of their votes.

The day also honored the retiring members of the faculty and staff. Lee gave words of affirmation about the jobs done by all 17, some of which were present, and good-naturedly shooed away any other staff from the area so they “wouldn’t get any ideas.”

Page paid homage to the retirees seated in rockers behind him, then jabbed his friend Findt a bit.

“We can be gone, Bill,” he said, “but you let these people be gone, and there’s a problem.”

A reception followed inside, just after Troy in closing offered his distinct and familiar challenge to everyone, “If Bladen Community College has done anything for you, go tell someone.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.