Nance honored with naming of gym where he led two state championship teams

ELIZABETHTOWN — Junior Nance has been honored by the Bladen County Board of Education.

The panel at Monday’s meeting voted to name the gymnasium at Bladenboro Middle School the Willis Nance Jr. Gymnasium. The document presented to board members noted a number of accomplishments and hailed his work as a “positive role model for our faculty, staff, and students. He never failed to lead athletes to never give up or give in.”

Nance coached a number of sports, but it was basketball where he led his teams — many at the old Bladenboro High School — to a 318-106 mark. He coached two state champions at Bladenboro, a 1990 team that defeated Hendersonville 70-64 in the Smith Center at Carolina and a 1994 team that topped Williamston 59-51 in the Smith Center.

His 1992 team lost the state final to Hendersonville 55-44 in the Smith Center. Those three teams gave him a 6-0 mark at the Eastern Regionals.

Nance coached at West Bladen when it opened at the turn of the century. He retired in 2013, but remains active helping the Knights host a holiday basketball tournament at the end of December each year.

Committee members helping lead the naming initiative have been Randie Harrelson, Otis Evans, Nicole Kinlaw and Jonathan Lewis.

The board met in person while allowing the public to attend only by internet connection.