Bladen County graduation ceremonies outside on football fields

Gradation is gradually approaching and Bladen County Schools, through the use of high school senior graduation surveys, has decided to hold in-person ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

“We are pleased to offer our 2021 graduates and their families an in-person experience. We do want it to be as normal as possible this year and preserve important rites of passage like graduation ceremonies,” said Bladen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson.

In March, all seniors got a paper copy of a survey asking them what type of ceremony they would like to go with this year. They had a month to return their survey. In total, the high schools had 76 surveys returned and the seniors’ top choice with 47 votes was a traditional ceremony on the football field.

On June 4, East Bladen will hold commencement in Lenon Fisher Stadium beginning at 8 a.m. At 6:30 p.m., West Bladen will hold its ceremony in its football stadium. The next day would be used in the event of inclement weather.

Gates at both schools will close ten minutes before the start of the ceremony.

“These students have worked so hard for so long, and particularly this past year during the COVID pandemic, and graduation is just a culmination of all their efforts,” West Bladen Principal Dr. Peggy Hester said.

“It’s a big thing for families to come together and celebrate their students. If we can put on a graduation ceremony in person for families, we feel like that’s really important,” East Bladen Principal Dr. Jason Wray said.

The two schools plan to have limited seating due to social distancing requirements. They are following the state Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

Face coverings are not required to be worn outdoors, but DHHS still strongly recommends wearing masks outdoors in crowded areas and in situations where social distancing is hard. The school district plans to have face masks available at their entry gate.

“Chairs will be set up and arranged on the field to allow for social distancing,” the district said in a statement. “Handicapped accessible seating and overflow seating will be in the home bleachers. Draughon Brothers Sound will provide the venue-style stage and sound.”

Graduates will get six tickets for their guests. Each ceremony will be live-streamed over the internet through the Board of Education website for those unable to physically attend.

