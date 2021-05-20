For first time in nearly six months, no Bladen County congregate living settings on state report

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the first time since November, there are no congregate living settings in Bladen County listed on the state coronavirus outbreak report.

Elizabethtown Health and Rehab came off the detailed list Tuesday. It had first appeared Oct. 2, with two staff members and one resident, and remained on until the Oct. 23 report. Then, in the Dec. 1 update, the facility returned to the list with one staff and two residents. That eventually grew to one resident death, five resident cases, and 16 staff cases.

Bladenboro Primary School remains on the cluster list with no changes — five cases involving children, no staff cases, and no deaths. The school year ends next Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

The county counts 40 cases as active, and has two people hospitalized. The active number dipped to 37 on Tuesday, and the number hospitalized hasn’t changed since going from three to two on May 10.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 42 deaths, 3,290 cases and 3,208 recoveries. In May, the county has recorded one death, 60 cases and 76 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 29.9 percent of the total population of the county and 37.1 percent of the total population of the state, DHHS says. There are 9,774 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,907 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,894,767 people fully vaccinated and 4,346,209 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,099 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 814 in Bladenboro; 427 in Clarkton; 359 in East Arcadia; 179 in White Oak; 164 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 65 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five each Clarkton and East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,938 deaths.

• 993,547 cases.

• 820 hospitalized.

• 12,959,749 tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 23 of 42 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 876 deaths and 65,493 cases. Cumberland has 304 deaths and 29,158 cases; Robeson has 240 deaths and 16,549 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,354 cases; Sampson has 112 deaths and 7,960 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,472 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,587 deaths and 72,592 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 114 nursing homes, 75 residential care facilities, 40 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, five in Pender, three in Robeson, and one each in Sampson and Columbus.

Pender has two clusters, and Bladen and Cumberland one each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 86 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.2 percent of the deaths (4,941) and 46.5 percent of the cases (461,980).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 959 deaths and 112,524 positive cases, Gaston County has 431 deaths and 26,668 cases, Rowan County has 306 deaths and 16,928 cases, Cabarrus County has 258 deaths and 21,993 cases, and Union County has 220 deaths and 24,533 cases — a total of 2,174 deaths and 202,646 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 723 deaths and 87,965 cases, Durham County has 222 deaths and 25,384 cases, Johnston County has 221 deaths and 21,800 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,548 cases — a total of 1,267 deaths and 143,697 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 707 deaths and 47,830 cases, Forsyth County has 377 deaths and 36,023 cases, Randolph County has 229 deaths and 15,085 cases, and Davidson County has 187 deaths and 16,699 cases — a total of 1,500 deaths and 115,637 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 33 million confirmed cases and 587,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 25.7 million.

There have been more than 164.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.4 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.