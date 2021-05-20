Reward offered by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in Clarkton shooting death

ELIZABETHTOWN — The office of Sheriff Jim McVicker is offering a reward that leads to arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting death of Germaine Trayvon Menser.

Menser, a 25-year-old who lived on South College Street in Clarkton, was killed May 7 by “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960. Sgt. Donnie Williamson, a detective, can also be reached at 910-862-6948.