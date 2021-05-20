The bingo hall at the Grand Regal is now a bar.

WHITE LAKE — The 43rd annual White Lake Water Festival is back.

The unofficial kickoff to the summer season is today and Saturday, with most activities happening around the renovated and renamed Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach. Owners and operators of the facility offered a tour during Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, which helps in putting on the festival.

The coronavirus canceled last year’s festival.

In relation to the worldwide pandemic, and recent restrictions adjusted by the state, the chamber asks those coming to the event to wear face coverings because of the expected size of the crowds. The chamber has also asked everyone to be socially distanced.

The Grand Regal name is across several properties where upgrades and changes have been made, including changing a bingo hall into the Glass Bottom, a place for adults to enjoy live music, food and beverages overlooking the lake; the Wake Zone replacing Goldston’s Gift Shop; and the Landing Place serving specialty burgers and sandwiches. The property continues to have a video arcade and putt-putt.

“I think it was a good chance for the businesses,” said Terri Dennison, the chamber director. “I think it’s going to be a great venture for the businesses.”

Friday’s activities include the fifth annual Elizabethtown Rotary International Cup at 8 a.m., a classic car cruise-in about 6 p.m., and the BlackWater Rhythm & Blues Band on stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday’s annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. A car and truck show at Lake Church takes registrations from 8 a.m. to noon, the beach at Grand Regal opens at 11 a.m., and 80 vendors will be set up throughout the day. Joy the Clown will be greeting everyone.

The evening’s band lineup is Southern Touch to open at 5, followed by La Grange’s Spare Change.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@www.bladenjournal.com.