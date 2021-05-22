White Lake Water Festival welcomed by ‘kids’ of all ages, just happy to be back out

Barbara Russ and Ronnie Russ enjoy being back out in public dancing away the night. Ann Broadfoot and Richard Kinlaw begin a chain reaction of dancing during the White Lake Water Festival on Friday night. Heather Post dances with Brooklyn Jordan, 3, at Friday’s 43rd annual White Lake Water Festival.

WHITELAKE — The 43rd annual White Lake Water Festival kicked off Friday with main activities centered around the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach.

Party-goers were excited about the festivites and the opportunity to come together. One guest, Rhonda Smith, said she was happy to wear lipstick for the first time in a really long time.

Other guests, including Ann Broadfoot and Richard Kinlaw, enjoyed their time dancing in front of the crowd.

Today, the parade steps off at 10 a.m. on White Lake Drive. The reunion of the renowned Ski Heels continues in their role as the grand marshals.

At 11 a.m., the beach opens in front of Grand Regal properties. The evening’s musical lineup features La Grange’s Spare Change as the featured attraction, with Southern Touch opening at 5. BlackWater Rhythm & Blues Band had the stage Friday evening.

A capacity of 80 vendors was reached and will be spread out and operating througout the day. Joy the Clown will be on hand, too.

In relation to the worldwide pandemic, and recent restrictions adjusted by the state, the chamber asks those coming to the event to wear face coverings because of the expected size of the crowds. The chamber has also asked everyone to be socially distanced.