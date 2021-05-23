ELIZABETHTOWN — Approximately 60 percent of the field work has been completed for Bladen County’s property revaluation.

This includes processing photographs, Renee Davis told county commissioners in a meeting this month. She’s the county tax administrator.

Davis said for the properties where field work is done, data entry is still being completed.

“The revaluation team is in receipt of the 2020 sales and continues to utilize these sales to develop a schedule of values to reflect the current market,” she said.

The timeframe for final review of property values is looking like September.

The county is working with Piner Appraisal. The last revaluation was completed in 2015.

Once there is a schedule of values, the next step would be for review. The schedule is not adopted until after it has been submitted to the county commissioners, reviewed by the public, and a public hearing held. There’s a 30-day window for appeal after the public hearing.

Property values are a hot topic in the area near Chemours in the northern part of the county. Since that last revaluation, a number of owners near the plant have dealt with the discovery of issues related to chemical compounds from as deep as groundwater wells to as high as the air; residents have voiced concerns about their vegetation and animals.

A report in the StarNews newspaper of Wilmington in June 2017 shed light onto the problem. It said the Cape Fear River was contaminated with GenX. More studies since have generated more knowledge. There’s also been a steady dose of litigation, with consequences implemented.

But the river isn’t the only body of water with impact on property values. Concerns have been increasing in White Lake, too, where an alum treatment in spring of 2018 is arguably credited with saving the county’s top tourism attraction from ruin.

The health of the lake has gotten increased attention since. Residents and lakeside merchants primarily want to see a return to more clarity in the water; analysts say conditions have changed over time, and might not be able to go back to those halcyon days. There are a number of stakeholders with the same goals, but varying mindsets and strategies proposed for how to get there.

The state owns the lake; White Lake commissioners have led the rescue effort. Ultimately, the two must work together.

The residential resort community has a roughly $275 million impact on the Bladen County tax base. Among businesses, Chemours ranks second only to Smithfield Foods in tax base impact.

The new values go onto tax bills in the summer of 2022.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.