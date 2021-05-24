ELIZABETHTOWN — The 2021 Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award for the Aspring Superintendent Program Cohort V has been presented to Dr. Jason Atkinson.

The honor was announced by the N.C. School Superintendents’ Association and the N.C. Alliance for School Leadership Development. Atkinson is a first-year superintendent for Bladen County Schools.

Dr. Samuel Houston is president and CEO of the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center. He is recognized as past superintendent of the Mooresville Graded School District, leader of the first year-round school in the state, the first executive director of the University of North Carolina Center for Leadership Development, and a leader in strategic planning, student performance and accountability.

“Wherever one goes in North Carolina, and across the country for that matter, the name Sam Houston is synonymous with excellence,” Atkinson said in a prepared statement from his district office.

Atkinson became superintendent of Bladen County Schools earlier this year. Bladen County Board of Education members thought very highly of the in-house candidate, choosing him without utilizing a search following his service in an interim role and his years as an assistant superintendent in the administration of Dr. Robert Taylor.

Atkinson earned his doctorate in worship studies at Liberty University; two master’s, one in instructional technology from East Carolina and one in K-12 music education from UNC Pembroke; and his undergrad in K-12 music education from UNCP. He’s pursuing a doctorate in school administration at Liberty.

