DUBLIN — President Dr. Amanda Lee’s contract has been extended four years by the Bladen Community College trustees.

The board has been evaluating by survey and through the personnel committee this spring. Following a closed session at Tuesday’s regular meeting, Bruce Dickerson’s move and Ray Britt’s second was unanimously supported.

“All exceptional. She did not surprise us,” Mary Andrews said. She’s the chairwoman of the personnel committee. “She did exactly what we expected and we are pleased.”

Offered an opportunity for comment by trustees chairman Dennis Troy, Lee said, “I am absolutely humbled and honored. You know my senior team; they’re all here — and it’s all of us.”

Andrews responded, “Great leadership, and we appreciate it.”

Lee’s contract now runs through June 30, 2025. She began at the college on Feb. 1, 2019, following the retirement of Dr. William Findt.

• Honors: Lee’s presidential report included announcement of two awards, which were shared with the campus in an assembly on May 18.

Joyce Bahhouth, an instructor at the college for 11 years, was bestowed the Excellence in Teaching award. She is the dean of Arts and Sciences, supervising the Writing Center, English Honor Society, and Ink Quill.

Cierra Griffin, a part of the college family since 2015, is the Staff Person of the Year. She is the college and high school programs coordinator.

• Said it: Scott Owens, who gave the address at the college’s pinning ceremony, was an invite of Lee for the trustees. He lives in Wake County, but yet chose the college because of its support system, and said it “is like nothing I have ever seen at any college or major university. I want to come back there and be an instructor.”

• Save the dates: June 19 will be a touch the truck event. The purpose is to recruit for kids’ camp in July, and the lineup will range from a Campbell Oil tanker to a peanut butter truck.

Oct. 21, at Lu Mil Vineyard, will be the traditional fall fundraiser of the Bladen Community College Foundation.

• Traveling: Trustees will go to the King Building for the next meeting in June.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.