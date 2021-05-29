Johnson, 1993 East Bladen grad, in new Army role at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Johnson, a 1993 graduate of East Bladen High School, has taken charge of the 3rd Chemical Brigade at the Army’s Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

The change of command ceremony took place here May 13 on Gammon Field. He follows Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala.

In a story published by Guidon, a commercial enterprise newspaper of the Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office, Col. Adam Hilburgh praised both men for their leadership. Hilburgh is the brigade commander.

And, Johnson said he was ready for the responsibility of the role.

“I promise, in this role I will uphold our profession’s covenant between the leader and the led, and commit to being unemotionally focused in enforcing policies, regulations and directives,” he said, according to the newspaper. “I look forward to maintaining the excellent relationships this brigade has nurtured for many years, and I will continue to personally invest in these relationships and enable our organization to endure any challenge.”

Motioning toward the brigade’s training and barracks areas, Hilburgh said of Johnson, “He is no stranger to this environment, previously serving as a drill sergeant leader, and before that, as a drill sergeant, right over there.”

Hilburgh called Johnson, a 25-year veteran, the right mix of Special Operations Forces, U.S. Army Forces Command, and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command experience, the newspaper said.

Johnson served in Iraq (2010) and Afghanistan (2012) and is a Bronze Star recipient. He holds a master’s in management, and his bachelor’s in liberal arts, both obtained from Excelsior College.

Before coming to Missouri, Johnson was command sergeant major of the 11oth CBRN Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the state of Washington. CBRN is an acronym for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives defense battalion.

The son of Odell and the late Joe Johnson Sr., and a brother to sisters Annise and Michelle, Johnson worked at Taylor Manufacturing after high school. He enlisted into the Army as a chemical biological radiological nuclear specialist, a decision he said was influenced by his sisters.

From 1996 to 2019, he served with Joint Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, 1st Special Forces Command, and the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a senior drill sergeant from 2003-07 at Fort Leonard Wood.

