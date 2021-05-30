Telly Award, a gold, bestowed upon chamber’s promotional video

ELIZABETHTOWN — Promotional video highlighting Bladen County’s outdoors as a place to be, especially during COVID-19, has won an award.

“Mother Nature’s Playground” received a 2021 Gold Telly in the category of Local TV General-Low Budget (under $2,500). The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 and honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials, and in non-broadcast video and television programming.

The video was a project of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, introduced at the end of 2020.

“White Lake has long been a favorite for great water sports and boating, but we are now hearing from people that come from all over the state to mountain bike at Brown’s Creek Bike Park, play disc golf at Tory Hole, ride ATV’s at the Cape Fear ATV park or day and thru-hike the Mountain to Sea Trail,” Terri Dennison said in a statement when the video was launched. She’s the director of the chamber, which is governed by a board of directors led by President Anne Beyer.

The video is available on the chamber website and Facebook page. A brochure is also available at the chamber office on East Broad Street.

The campaign targeted a number of audiences regionally and across the state. Funding was made possible from VisitNC as part of the CARES program, a release says.

The category had just one gold winner. Eight entries were awarded silvers, and eight collected bronze. Included in the bronze winners was Star Communications/Sampson Community College, for “SCC-Nursing Programs 2021.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.