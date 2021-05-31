Scholarships awarded to Cape Fear Valley staff

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two members of the Cape Fear Valley Health staff who work in Bladen County have been awarded scholarships, part of a presentation three weeks ago during Nursing Week.

Awarded two of the four nursing education scholarships were Trenika Crumpler, a nurses aide II, with Bladen Outpatient Surgery, and Nancy Tyndall, a registered nurse with a master’s who is a clinical nurse educator. The other two went to John Carragher, an emergency medical technician paramedic, and Kelley Grant, a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree who works at Health Pavilion North Express Care.

The scholarships are $1,500, and assist pursuit of nursing education at any level.

Also awarded were the Joan Lucas Memorial Scholarship honors, which went to Roxanne Espinosa Cerga and Liza Howle of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Staff members awarded scholarships from the Victoria Baskett Patient Safety Foundation were Michael Whitney and Mikayla Olsen. The Lucas awards are valued at $1,500 each, and the Baskett awards at $1,000 each.

Caroline Averitte, who graduates from Cape Fear High School and will attend Fayetteville Technical Community College, received a $1,000 Caduceus Scholarship and a $500 Partners for Life Scholarship.

