TAR HEEL — Come fall, electing leaders here will be four-year commitments instead of two.

“We adopted a resolution to amend the charter at our meeting on April 6, held a public hearing on April 27, then, in the May 4 meeting, we adopted the ordinance to go from two- to four-year terms,” Tar Heel Town Clerk Tara Nichols said. “The ordinance is now being filed with the secretary of state to reflect the amendment to the charter.”

The town commissioners have been talking about making this change for years now. No one truly remembers where the idea originated from but they knew it was something they wanted to do. They eventually decided that enough was enough and they added it as an agenda item for one of their meetings and things took off from there.

Mayor Sam Allen is in the automotive industry which keeps his days pretty busy during this time of the year.

“There’s no really good reason to keep the two-year terms since a four-year term could save the town a little money in the long run,” Allen said. “Whoever is in a four-year term will have longer to get things done and make a difference in the town.”

They won’t save a lot of money but, according to Allen, there are a plethora of other things that money could go to like doing something for a recreational for the ball field, doing some construction on the Town Hall, road repair, etc.

“There’s always something that needs to be done,” Allen said.

The mayor believes but is not completely sure that the town has had two-year terms for commissioners since the town’s development. He feels that the town will be on board with this term year change.

Tar Heel’s population is only about 200, per census estimates of the last few years. According to Commissioner Mike Underwood, one of the main factors of changing the term years is economics. He said it costs around $1,800 for lections, while only six to eight people actually come out to vote.

The idea is to save taxpayers’ money.

“We have such a small budget and every few years hardly anybody comes to the town to vote,” the mayor said. “It’s a big expense. We can just span that out in four years, that’ll save us. Then whoever is in office will have longer. In politics it’s hard. You may start something today and it takes a while to get it going.”

Allen said that the changing of the terms would really benefit the town by sparing their budget. Historically, Tar Heel is the only municipality in North Carolina that made national news because no one wanted to run for office, according to Underwood.

