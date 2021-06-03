Welcoming them back: Distinctive Bladen County venues swinging back into hosting events post-coronavirus

Lu Mil Vineyard Co-owner Denise Bridgers Jake Womble is in charge of The Grand Regal. Patricia Mote Johnson and her Husband Randy Johnson co-own A touch of County.

Not everything fits in California the way it does in Elizabethtown.

Alex Munroe has long had a vision with Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, and part of that plays out this summer as Bladen County rounds back into a destination place post-coronavirus. The highly popular venue is one of several places with plans over the next few months to attract various kinds of audiences.

“They can go anywhere in the world they want to go, but fortunately they’re coming here,” Munroe said of the lineup he’s put together. “We’re bringing these really famous people here to Elizabethtown.”

He’s referring to the East Coast premiere of paintings by Bernie Taupin; three-time Grammy Award winner Joe Nichols in a concert featuring Lewis N Clark and the Pink Slips Band; and an evening with Henry Diltz. Munroe, originally from Gainesville, Florida, thinks it’s important to hold these kind of events for the public because usually people might have to go all the way to places like Los Angeles just to see artists such as these.

Taupin is Elton John’s lyricist and has been for over 50 years. His paintings will celebrate their 50 years of working together. Visitors may view the exhibit and purchase select pieces Wednesday through June 13.

Nichols’ act is set for June 26. Diltz is a rock ‘n’ roll cover artist; he’s set for July 23.

Munroe’s typical aesthetic is rather eclectic, he would say. There are many different artworks just in the vineyard’s restaurant. He opened up the Vineyard & Winery to bring high quality lodging. He plans to open a new gallery and gift shop in July, plus a spa in the late summer. He has owned and operated the vineyard since 2014.

Munroe gets a lot of comments from the public, many saying they’ve never been to a place quite like his or that it is a hidden gem just off the Mac Campbell Highway.

“Well the pandemic is almost over so we’re happy to bring in some national acts that would not otherwise come to Bladen County,” Munroe said. “We have a beautiful place so musicians recognize that and we’ve got people that don’t necessarily want to go to a beach to go to a concert so we’re honored to be capable to bring them here.”

Lu Mil Vineyard, located near Dublin, held the inaugural May Day Jamboree and is looking toward this fall to the 15th annual North Carolina Grape Festival on Oct. 9. The annual Festival of Lights starts on Thanksgiving weekend. In between are a number of gatherings for weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties.

“People are making this a tradition,” co-owner Denise Bridgers said of the importance of hosting events. “It’s a beautiful place.”

To Bridgers, the people the vineyard gets to see are her favorite part of the work. Their motto is “Our beautiful place, your special day.”

The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach, renovated and rebranded, was the hub of the 43rd annual White Lake Water Festival in May and will be the focus of thousands throughout the summer. That will include a 100th anniversary on June 26 and the annual Fourth of July fireworks.

For the century celebration, Grand Regal is looking to get vendors for the event much like the ones who came to the water festival. They will also have live music that weekend. And, in a change from the past, the plan is to remain vibrant past Labor Day.

They are working on formulating concerts throughout the summer.

Jake Womble is the general manager of the property, and a co-owner alongside Mollie Owen and the husband-wife duo of Dean and Jenna Hilton.

Womble grew up on the property, once calling bingo winners at the age of 3.

“Holding these events help people properly enjoy the venue,” the fourth-generation owner said. “I just want people to enjoy their time at the beach.”

A Touch of Country Venue has opened under the direction of Patricia Mote Johnson and her husband, Randy, a co-owner.

Johnson will host weddings, birthdays, baby showers and the like. They also plan a Christmas in July event with at least 20 vendors with something for just about everyone.

The venue should be flexible for an inside or outside event.

“People need their memories and that’s all we have is memories after a certain point,” Johnson said. “I hope to see many events take place here that people book here with me. I hope people come out and see and maybe make memories from here for the rest of their family.”

