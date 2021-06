ELIZABETHTOWN — Bernadetra Teneka Campbell was arrested May 27, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says.

Campbell faces charges related to obtaining property by false pretenses in a food assistance program between 2017 and 2020. Lawmen said she was taken into custody in Dillon, South Carolina, waived extradition, and was jailed in Bladen County.

Bail was set at $50,000.