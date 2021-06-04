ELIZABETHTOWN — A meeting Monday night has been called by the Board of Education in Bladen County.

It is at 6 p.m., and is open to the public, a release says. It will also be available virtually, with a link shared through the Bladen County Schools’ website at bladen.k12.nc.us and its social media links.

The release says, “The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action on the architectural services contract for the new Tar Heel School, and to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel and to consult with an attorney, if needed, as per NCGS 143.318.11, and to take action on personnel if needed. The meeting will be open to the public.”

Questions can be directed to the district office at 910-862-4136.